Death Toll From Stampede In Seoul Rises To 153 People, 103 Others Injured - Reports

Published October 30, 2022

Death Toll From Stampede in Seoul Rises to 153 People, 103 Others Injured - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from a stampede which took place in South Korean capital city Seoul during Halloween festivities held in the Itaewon nightlife district has risen to 153 people, while 103 others were injured, The Hankyoreh newspaper reported on Sunday.

The stampede occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon after tens of thousands of people gathered in the district to hold Halloween celebrations.

Among those deceased were 20 foreigners, including four Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said.

