Death Toll From Starvation Cult In Kenya Exceeds 400 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The death toll from the starvation cult in Kenya has reached 403 after 12 more bodies were found in Kilifi County in the country's southeast, Kenyan media reported on Monday.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said there were no new arrests so far, and the total number of people arrested remains at 37, including the cult leader Paul Mackenzie, the Citizen broadcaster reported.

In April, local media reported four people had starved themselves to death, as Mackenzie had preached they would "meet Jesus" that way. Another 11 cult followers were hospitalized. Shortly after, Mackenzie was arrested. In May, the Kenyan prosecutor's office said he would be charged with terrorism.

