Death Toll From Starvation Cult In Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Reports

The death toll from the starvation cult in Kenya has reached 360 after an additional 10 bodies were found, Kenyan broadcaster Citizen TV has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The death toll from the starvation cult in Kenya has reached 360 after an additional 10 bodies were found, Kenyan broadcaster Citizen tv has reported.

Last month, the Star newspaper reported that the number of followers of the Good news cult who starved themselves to death amounted to 336 after the first three phases of exhumation.

Police officers recovered 10 more bodies believed to belong to cult victims from the mass graves in Kilifi County in southeastern Kenya after the fourth phase of exhumation began on Monday, according to the report.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said there were no new arrest so far, and their total number of people arrested remains at 37, including the cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

She added that the police had managed to rescue 95 cult followers.

Kenyan Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the death toll is likely to keep growing, as his employees had identified 40 new graves. He also said that, despite the fact that Mackenzie was under surveillance since his first arrest in 2017, the authorities failed to get information about the mass graves. In total, 600 people are listed as missing.

In April, local media reported four people had starved themselves to death, as Mackenzie had preached they would "meet Jesus" that way. Another 11 cult followers were hospitalized. Shortly after, Mackenzie was arrested. In May, the Kenyan prosecutor's office said he would be charged with terrorism.

