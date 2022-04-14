Death Toll From Storm Agaton in Philippines Rises to 76 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The death toll from the tropical storm Agaton that hit the Philippines has risen to 76 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The number of people, who have faced negative consequences of the disaster, has exceeded 920,000 people.

More than 162,000 have left their homes over the disaster, according to the NDRRMC.

Storm Agaton hit the country's eastern coast on Sunday, with winds reaching 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour. Heavy rains caused landslides in a number of regions.