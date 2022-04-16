Death Toll From Storm Agaton in Philippines Rises to 167 People - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The death toll from the tropical storm Agaton that hit the Philippines has risen to 167 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Moreover, 110 people are still remain missing, according to the NDRRMC.

The number of people, who have faced negative consequences of the disaster, has neared 2 million.

The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9-12, causing floods and 89 landslides. The disaster left over 10,300 houses damaged, with 664 of them fully destroyed.