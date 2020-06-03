Death Toll From Storm Amanda Rises to 26 in Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala - Reports

The death toll from tropical storm Amanda, which hit Central America on Sunday, has increased to a total of 26 in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The death toll from tropical storm Amanda, which hit Central America on Sunday, has increased to a total of 26 in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, local media reported.

Previous reports said that 16 people had been killed by the disaster in El Salvador, which has been affected most by the storm.

According to the Salvador news outlet, the death toll from the tropical storm in the country has increased to 20, and three others are believed to be missing. Nearly 25,000 families were affected by the disaster.

The storm also caused flooding in southern Honduras. According to the Prensa newspaper, four people were killed there. The Soy502 portal reported about two victims of the storm in Guatemala.