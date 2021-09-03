UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Storm Ida In 8 US States Rises To 61 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The death toll across eight US states hit by the Ida storm system rises to 61 as a score of towns and cities in the northeast remain flooded, media reported on Friday.

At least 13 deaths in New York City, 25 in the state of New Jersey, five in Pennsylvania, and one in Maryland were reported dead following the devastating flooding caused by Ida, according to ABC news.

In Connecticut, a state trooper died after his car was swept by floodwaters in Woodbury, according to the report.

As many as 9 confirmed tornadoes slammed through the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, the report said.

On Wednesday night, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency followed by a travel ban issued overnight urging all non-emergency vehicles to stay off-roads on Thursday.

The hurricane came ashore in south Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour and caused what Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called a catastrophic collapse of the state's electric power grid. Ida weakened into a tropical storm as it made its way northeast.

