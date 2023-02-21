Death Toll From Storms, Landslides in Brazil Rises to 44 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The death toll from storms and landslides in Brazil has risen to 44, with rescue teams continuing the search for missing people, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

Previous reports put the death toll at 36 people.

On Tuesday morning, rescue teams resumed the search for survivors after the storm devastated the north coast of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the weekend, the G1 news agency reported.

The municipality of Sao Sebastiao has suffered the most, as 43 out of the confirmed 44 victims died there, the report said.

At least 49 people are reportedly missing.

According to Brazilian media reports, dozens of houses have been completely destroyed by heavy streams of water and landslides; 228 people have been evacuated and 338 were left without homes.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region. Carnival celebrations were canceled, and military helicopters have been dispatched to the disaster area.