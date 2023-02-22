UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Storms, Landslides In Brazil Rises To 46 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The death toll from storms and landslides in Brazil has risen to 46, with rescue teams continuing the search for over 40 missing persons, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

Previous reports put the death toll at 44 people.

According to the G1 news portal, rescue teams resumed the search for survivors on Tuesday morning after the storm devastated the north coast of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the weekend. The search operation for 49 missing people is underway.

The municipality of Sao Sebastiao has suffered the most, as 45 out of the confirmed 46 victims died there, the report said.

According to the Sao Paulo authorities, 766 people were left homeless in the region due to floods and landslides, and 1,730 people were evacuated from the affected areas. Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas declared a state of emergency in several municipalities of the state.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the tragic floods that hit Sao Paulo.

