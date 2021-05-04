UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Subway Overpass Collapse In Mexico City Rises To 20 - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Death Toll From Subway Overpass Collapse in Mexico City Rises to 20 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The death toll from the collapse of the rail overpass in Mexico City rose to 20, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, adding that 49 people were hospitalized.

The subway overpass and the train collapsed onto the road near the Olivos and Tezonco stations.

Sheinbaum previously confirmed the death of 15 people. About 70 others were said to be injured.

According to the mayor, as cited by the Milenio broadcaster, there were minors among the dead. Seven of those who sustained injuries are in critical condition.

