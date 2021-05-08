Death Toll From Subway Overpass Collapse in Mexico City Rises to 26 People - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of people, who died as a result of subway overpass collapse in Mexico City, has increased to 26, the city authorities said.

"As of 9:00 p.m., May 7 [02:00, May 8 GMT], 33 people are hospitalized, 26 have died, 53 have been released from hospitals, one more person is missing," the city government said in a statement.

A subway overpass and a train collapsed onto a road between the Olivos and Tezonco stations at 10:00 p.m. local time on Monday.

An investigation into the incident is underway.