Death Toll From Subway Overpass Collapse In Mexico City Rises To 26 People - Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:41 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of people, who died as a result of subway overpass collapse in Mexico City, has increased to 26, the city authorities said.
"As of 9:00 p.m., May 7 [02:00, May 8 GMT], 33 people are hospitalized, 26 have died, 53 have been released from hospitals, one more person is missing," the city government said in a statement.
A subway overpass and a train collapsed onto a road between the Olivos and Tezonco stations at 10:00 p.m. local time on Monday.
An investigation into the incident is underway.