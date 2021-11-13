Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

The death toll from Sudan's anti-coup rallies on Saturday rose to five after security forces killed two more protesters, medics said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll from Sudan's anti-coup rallies on Saturday rose to five after security forces killed two more protesters, medics said.

"Two more people were killed including an 18-year-old... and one 35-year-old... by bullets of the putschist military council," the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

Earlier, the committee had said that three other protesters were killed during Saturday's rallies.