Death Toll From Sudan Clashes Tops 180, Over 1,800 Injured - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The deal toll from the fighting in Sudan has topped 180, with more than 1,800 people injured, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday.

"More than 180 fatalities, more than 1,800 injured, including three colleagues from World food Program, who have been killed while trying to serve the Sudanese people," Perthes said.