UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Sudan Clashes Tops 180, Over 1,800 Injured - UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Death Toll From Sudan Clashes Tops 180, Over 1,800 Injured - UN Envoy

The deal toll from the fighting in Sudan has topped 180, with more than 1,800 people injured, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The deal toll from the fighting in Sudan has topped 180, with more than 1,800 people injured, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday.

"More than 180 fatalities, more than 1,800 injured, including three colleagues from World food Program, who have been killed while trying to serve the Sudanese people," Perthes said.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Sudan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

2 minutes ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar in interbank market

Rupee slides against US dollar in interbank market

6 minutes ago
 France's Pension Reform to Come Into Force in Fall ..

France's Pension Reform to Come Into Force in Fall - Macron

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to take advantage o ..

NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to take advantage of Lailatul Qadr to seek Allah' ..

11 minutes ago
 Alabama police plead for tips in deadly birthday p ..

Alabama police plead for tips in deadly birthday party shooting

11 minutes ago
 Siraj ul Haq urged parties to resolve political is ..

Siraj ul Haq urged parties to resolve political issues

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.