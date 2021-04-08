UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Sudan's West Darfur Clashes Rises To 132 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Death Toll From Sudan's West Darfur Clashes Rises to 132 - Governor

Tribal clashes in the Sudanese state of West Darfur have left 132 people dead and thousands fleeing their homes, the state governor said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Tribal clashes in the Sudanese state of West Darfur have left 132 people dead and thousands fleeing their homes, the state governor said Thursday.

Mohamed al-Doma told a news conference that 208 others had been wounded during five days of fighting between Arab and Massalit tribesmen in the town of Al Junaynah.

Bloodshed began on Saturday when unknown gunmen shot at Massalit tribesmen heading into the town. Two were killed and two others were wounded, prompting a rapid escalation in tensions.

The fighting is the latest in a resurgence of violence since a peace deal was signed last October and UN peacekeepers began to withdraw. The United Nations said there have been reports of attacks on women and children.

