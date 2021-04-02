Death Toll From Taiwan Train Derailment Grows to 54, 156 People Injured - Reports

The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien reached 54, while 156 were reported injured, the TVBS broadcaster stated on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien reached 54, while 156 were reported injured, the TVBS broadcaster stated on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, among the victims were the train driver and assistant driver who died in the line of duty.

Earlier in the day, the media reported 48 people dead, 118 hospitalized. Seven of those hospitalized were in grave condition.

The accident occurred at 09:28 local time (01:28 GMT) in a tunnel in Hualien county. The Taroko Express train was traveling from Xinbei in northern Taiwan to Taitung in the southeast.

The train consisted of eight cars capable of transporting 350 passengers.

Reportedly, the second and third car derailed, the fourth and fifth are severely deformed. The search and rescue operation have been hindered by the fact that carriages three to eight are in the tunnel.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident was caused by poorly parked construction equipment on a slope near the railway tracks, from where it slipped and collided with the train.