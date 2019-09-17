Death Toll From Taliban Attack In Kabul Hits 22: Ministry
A Taliban suicide blast in central Kabul earlier Tuesday killed at least 22 people and wounded 38, the interior ministry said, hours after the lunchtime explosion rocked the Afghan capital
"The toll includes women and children," a statement from the ministrysaid, adding that among the dead were six security forces.
The Taliban had earlier claimed responsibility for the blast.