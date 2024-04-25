Open Menu

Death Toll From Tanzania's Flash Floods Rises To 155: PM

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DAR ES SALAAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The death toll from flash floods in Tanzania caused by heavy rains has risen from 66 to 155, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Thursday.

