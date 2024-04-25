Death Toll From Tanzania's Flash Floods Rises To 155: PM
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DAR ES SALAAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The death toll from flash floods in Tanzania caused by heavy rains has risen from 66 to 155, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Thursday.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From World
-
Iron ore futures close higher15 minutes ago
-
Two runaway army horses in 'serious condition': UK minister15 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's health ministry issues heat advisory amid soaring temperature25 minutes ago
-
Russian oil production facility in Siberia catches fire25 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.48 pct higher25 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Ukraine access to ATACMS will not impact outcome of conflict35 minutes ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens35 minutes ago
-
US announces sweeping cuts to power sector carbon emissions2 hours ago
-
US to give Micron $6.1 bn for American chip factories2 hours ago
-
Venice launches five-euro entry fee2 hours ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office2 hours ago
-
2024 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to focus on cutting-edge technologies2 hours ago