(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The number of people who were killed as a result of three blasts that occurred in the northern Syrian town of Qamishli near the border with Turkey on Monday has reached seven, while 70 others were injured, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Syria's state television reported that the explosions of three cars in downtown Qamishli had left three dead and eight injured.

According to Syria's SANA news agency, as a result of the attack, significant damage was caused to nearby buildings, and several cars were burned.

As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.