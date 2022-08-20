UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Terrorist Attack On Somali Hotel Rises To 30 - Reports

Published August 20, 2022

The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab terrorists (banned in Russia) on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 30, the Dalsan local radio station reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab terrorists (banned in Russia) on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 30, the Dalsan local radio station reported on Saturday.

The radio station reported that a standoff still remains at the scene and one militant is inside the hotel.

The list of the victims includes the owner of the hotel, Abdirahman Hassan Iman, according to the report.

On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.

