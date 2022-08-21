Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Rises to 40, Over 70 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab terrorists (banned in Russia) on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 40, with over 70 people injured, media reported on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab's military spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group repelled more than 15 attacks launched by the government troops, the Somali Guardian reported.

On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials.

The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 30 hours, according to local media.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.