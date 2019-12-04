UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Tisoy Typhoon In Philippines Rises To 12 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The number of people killed as a result of the Tisoy tropical cyclone in the Philippines has increased to 12 as search-and-rescue operations are underway, media reported on Wednesday.

The typhoon hit on Monday night, covering the Sorsogon province and bringing strong rains to cities across the country.

As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at two.

Of 12 confirmed fatalities, most were from the regions of Mimaropa and Bicol, CNN Philippines reported, citing authorities.

More than 345,000 people have been evacuated and are currently in shelters. The Office of Civil Defense has said that more than 300,000 are still at flood risk. The cyclone is expected to leave the Philippines on Thursday.

