UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Tornadoes In US Surpasses 30 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Death Toll From Tornadoes in US Surpasses 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The death toll from the tornadoes that swept across the US South and Midwest has surpassed 30, while dozens of people were injured, The New York Times reports.

On Saturday, CBS reported that the tornado death toll in the United States stood at 26.

The New York Times said on Sunday that the death toll had gone up to 32, with fatalities reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, the latter accounting for 15 deaths.

In Arkansas, five deaths have been reported.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard.

Tornadoes and severe winds swept across several parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night, leaving over 400,000 people without electricity.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Electricity New York United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

7 hours ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.