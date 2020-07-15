Death Toll From Torrential Rains in Japan Grows to 76, 13 People Remain Missing - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The death toll from landslides and floods that have been rocking Japan since early July has grown to 76, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, adding that the search for 13 missing people was still underway.

According to the media outlet, one person was found in critical condition with respiratory arrest.

Over 15,000 houses have suffered damage from floods and landslides driven by torrential rains in 21 prefectures across Japan, mostly on the Kyushu island, NHK has previously reported.

Further heavy rains are expected to continue through this week, the broadcaster said, citing meteorological officials.