Death Toll From Torrential Rains in South Korea Rises to 37 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains in South Korea has risen to 37, with nine people considered missing, South Korean media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency reported 32 dead and 10 missing.

Heavy rains in South Korea have continued since last week. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that some regions have received more than 470 millimeters of rain since Tuesday.

The floods forced the authorities to close 220 roads, including national highways, and 20 national parks, Yonhap said.

High-speed and regular trains connecting the central parts of the country with other regions have been suspended, according to the report. More than 6,000 people remain in evacuation centers, unable to return to their homes, the report said.

Meteorologists expect heavy rains to continue in a number of central and southern regions until Tuesday. Experts warn that up to 300 millimeters of additional precipitation could fall in these regions.