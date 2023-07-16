Death Toll From Torrential Rains, Landslides in South Korea Rises to 32 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The death toll from heavy rains and landslides in South Korea has surpassed 30, while more than ten people remain missing, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, Yonhap said citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters that at least seven people died, seven were injured and three were missing amid flooding and landslides.

On Sunday, the disaster authorities said that the death toll stood at 32, with most fatalities reported in South Korea's southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, where 17 people died largely due to landslides and building collapses.

Over ten people remain missing and more than 7,500 have been evacuated from their homes in 13 cities and provinces across South Korea.

More than 200 roads are closed in South Korea and all train operations have been suspended. A total of 12 flights were canceled on Sunday.