Death Toll From Train Accident In Northern Greece Rises To 32 - Hellenic Fire Service

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Death Toll From Train Accident in Northern Greece Rises to 32 - Hellenic Fire Service

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The number of people killed by a collision of passenger and cargo trains in northern Greece has risen to 32, while 53 out of 85 wounded people still remain in hospitals, Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vartakoyannis said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, two trains collided around midnight at the Evangelismos station near the city of Larissa, over 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Athens, under unknown circumstances. The collision caused a fire; three train cars derailed.

"At the moment, the deaths of 32 people have been confirmed.

Of the 85 wounded taken to hospitals, 53 have been hospitalized, and the rest have been discharged," Vartakoyannis said in a televised appearance on the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT).

The spokesman added that firefighters' efforts were mostly focused on the first two cars of the passenger train, which had overturned, as extracting people from there was the most difficult task.

Vartakoyannis said earlier in the day that about 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were participating in the rescue operation.

