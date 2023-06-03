UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Train Collision In Eastern India Rises To 70 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The death toll from a collision between an passenger and a freight train in India's eastern State of Odisha rises to 70 people and another 350 received injuries, the India Today news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 50 people have been killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed. After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.

According to the report of the AFP, the number of those that received injuries reached 500 people.

