Death Toll From Train Collision in Greece Rises to 26 - Hellenic Fire Service

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The death toll from the collision of passenger and cargo trains in northern Greece has risen to 26, and 85 people have been taken to hospitals, Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vartakoyannis said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around midnight at the Evangelismos station near the city of Larissa, over 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Athens, under unknown circumstances. The collision caused a fire; three train cars derailed.

"So far, 26 people have died, and 85 wounded people have been sent to hospitals," the spokesman said in a televised appearance on the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT).

He added that about 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were taking part in the rescue operation,