UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Train Collision In Greece Rises To 26 - Hellenic Fire Service

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Death Toll From Train Collision in Greece Rises to 26 - Hellenic Fire Service

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The death toll from the collision of passenger and cargo trains in northern Greece has risen to 26, and 85 people have been taken to hospitals, Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vartakoyannis said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around midnight at the Evangelismos station near the city of Larissa, over 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Athens, under unknown circumstances. The collision caused a fire; three train cars derailed.

"So far, 26 people have died, and 85 wounded people have been sent to hospitals," the spokesman said in a televised appearance on the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT).

He added that about 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were taking part in the rescue operation,

Related Topics

Accident Fire Died Larissa Athens Greece From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

5 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

7 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.