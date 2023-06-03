Death Toll From Train Collision in India Exceeds 120 People - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The emergency services have recovered the bodies of 120 people from the deadly train collision in India's eastern State of Odisha, but the figure could possibly grow, Chief of the Odisha's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that at least 50 people have been killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed.

After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.

"We have now recovered more than 120 dead bodies, the dead figures might go up as we completed the process," Sarangi told the Asian news International (ANI) broadcaster.

The government of the State of Odisha has provided all the necessary resources that were needed for the work of 14 rescue teams, and the evacuation of the injured has been completed, the official added.