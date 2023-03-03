UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Train Crash In Greece Reaches 57 - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Death Toll From Train Crash in Greece Reaches 57 - Police

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The death toll from the collision of two trains in central Greece has risen to 57, with 48 people hospitalized, the Greek police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision.

"At the moment, the Greek police have received official reports on 56 passengers that have gone missing.

I say 'so far' because it is possible that someone could have been in the train without having been declared missing by their relatives or friends. As of now, 57 bodies have been found, which is by one person more than those considered missing," police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou told a briefing.

Dimoglidou added that as many as 48 passengers were still in a hospital, with six of them treated in the intensive care unit.

The bodies are currently being identified in a hospital in Larissa using DNA, according to the police.

