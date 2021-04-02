Death Toll From Train Crash in Taiwan Rises to 4 People, 36 Show No Vital Signs - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the Friday train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien has risen to four people, 36 show no vital signs while 61 more have been hospitalized, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported.

Earlier in the day, CNA reported that two passenger cars of the train derailed in a tunnel in the Hualien County, leaving one person dead and two more injured.

According to CNA, 72 passengers remain trapped in the damaged cars.

Other media report that the train collided in the tunnel with vehicles that were clearing the railway from stones.