UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Train Derailment In Taiwan Reaches 41 - Fire Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:17 PM

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches 41 - Fire Agency

The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's east grew to 41, as many as 66 people were hospitalized after the accident, Taiwan's national fire agency said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's east grew to 41, as many as 66 people were hospitalized after the accident, Taiwan's national fire agency said on Friday.

Earlier reports said that four people died, 36 showed no vital signs, and 61 others were hospitalized.

"As of now, 41 people were found with no vital signs, two persons remain blocked, 66 people were hospitalized," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Facebook Died From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

6 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

4 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

15 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

11 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.