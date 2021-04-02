Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches 41 - Fire Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's east grew to 41, as many as 66 people were hospitalized after the accident, Taiwan's national fire agency said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's east grew to 41, as many as 66 people were hospitalized after the accident, Taiwan's national fire agency said on Friday.

Earlier reports said that four people died, 36 showed no vital signs, and 61 others were hospitalized.

"As of now, 41 people were found with no vital signs, two persons remain blocked, 66 people were hospitalized," the agency wrote on Facebook.