Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Rises to 4 People, 23 More Injured - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the Friday train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien has risen to four people while 23 more have been hospitalized, the China Central Television reported.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported that two passenger cars of the train derailed in a tunnel in the Hualien County, leaving one person dead and two more injured.

According to other media reports, the train collided in the tunnel with vehicles that were clearing the railway from stones.