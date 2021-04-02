UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Train Derailment In Taiwan's East Grows To 48 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan's East Grows to 48 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien reached 48, and 118 people were hospitalized, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Friday.

The health of seven of those hospitalized is in grave condition. No one remains trapped in the train and the tunnel, CNA specified.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's national fire agency said that the accident claimed 41 lives.

