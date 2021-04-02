BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien reached 48, and 118 people were hospitalized, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Friday.

The health of seven of those hospitalized is in grave condition. No one remains trapped in the train and the tunnel, CNA specified.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's national fire agency said that the accident claimed 41 lives.