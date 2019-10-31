UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Train Fire In Pakistan's North-East Climbs To 73 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:28 PM

The death toll from the train fire in Pakistan's north-eastern Punjab province has climbed to 73, after rescue officials have recovered more bodies from the carriages, Geo TV reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The death toll from the train fire in Pakistan's north-eastern Punjab province has climbed to 73, after rescue officials have recovered more bodies from the carriages, Geo tv reported on Thursday.

According to previous reports, 65 people were killed and dozens others injured, when the train, traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire near Liaquatpur. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder, used for cooking food.

Three carriages were destroyed completely.

Not all the dead bodies have been identified yet. Identification is being carried out through DNA.

Those injured have been taken to local hospitals.

