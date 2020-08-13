UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Tribal Violence In Northeastern Sudan Rises To 25 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:40 AM

Death Toll From Tribal Violence in Northeastern Sudan Rises to 25 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died in the tribal violence in the northeastern Sudanese city of Port Sudan, has increased to 25, while 87 others have been injured, media reported.

Earlier reports said that 13 people had died and 42 more had been injured in the clashes on the Red Sea State.

The clashes between the Beni-Amer people and the Nuba people erupted in Port Sudan on Sunday, Al-Taghyeer newspaper reported on late Wednesday. On Tuesday, the governor of the Red Sea State declared a curfew in Port Sudan over the wave of violence.

Last year, a similar conflict between the Beni-Amer people and the Nuba people in Port Sudan left 37 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Governor Died Port Sudan Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

5 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

7 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

7 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

7 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.