Death Toll From Tribal Violence in Northeastern Sudan Rises to 25 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died in the tribal violence in the northeastern Sudanese city of Port Sudan, has increased to 25, while 87 others have been injured, media reported.

Earlier reports said that 13 people had died and 42 more had been injured in the clashes on the Red Sea State.

The clashes between the Beni-Amer people and the Nuba people erupted in Port Sudan on Sunday, Al-Taghyeer newspaper reported on late Wednesday. On Tuesday, the governor of the Red Sea State declared a curfew in Port Sudan over the wave of violence.

Last year, a similar conflict between the Beni-Amer people and the Nuba people in Port Sudan left 37 people dead and hundreds more injured.