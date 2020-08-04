UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Trike Hard Landing In Moscow Region Grows To 2 - Emergencies

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:51 PM

Death Toll From Trike Hard Landing in Moscow Region Grows to 2 - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The death toll from the hard landing of an ultralight trike in the Moscow region has grown to two, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that the incident in Mozhaysky district resulted in one injury and one fatality.

"According to the updated information, two people were killed in the trike crash," a spokesperson said.

