Death Toll From Tripoli Clashes Reaches 32, Number Of Injured At 159 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The death toll from the clashes between rival groups vying for power in the Libyan capital of Tripoli increased to 32 people, while the number of injured reached 159 people, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

Fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament.

On Saturday, there were 23 people killed and 140 injured.

