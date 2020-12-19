UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Tropical Cyclone Yasa In Fiji Rises To 4 - Disaster Management Agency

Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Death Toll From Tropical Cyclone Yasa in Fiji Rises to 4 - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The death toll from the tropical cyclone Yasa that hit Fiji has risen to four people, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Saturday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said that strong winds and heavy rain brought by the cyclone killed two people and destroyed scores of houses.

One of the victims was a newborn and the other was a farmer who died when his house collapsed on Vanua Levu island.

"A 50-year-old male from Nalawa, Ra and a 70-year-old male from Yadua, Bua are the latest casualties confirmed by Director NDMO," the authority said in a statement.

On Thursday, the NDMO announced that a state of the natural disaster was declared in the country over the approaching tropical cyclone Yasa, which reached the most dangerous fifth category.

More Stories From World

