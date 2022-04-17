UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Tropical Storm In Philippines Rises To 172 - National Disaster Agency

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The number of deaths caused by the tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines has risen to 172, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 110 people remain missing, according to the NDRRMC.

The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed 2 million.

The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9-12, causing floods and almost 90 landslides. The disaster left over 10,300 houses damaged, with 670 of them fully destroyed.

