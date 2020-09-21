Death Toll From Tropical Storm Noul in Vietnam Rises to 6 - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Six people died and 112 sustained injuries in Vietnam as a result of the Noul tropical storm, Vietnamese newspaper VNExpress reported on Monday, citing the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The latest update on casualties from Vietnam on Sunday stated three deaths.

According to the report, four people have now been confirmed dead in the Thua Thien Hue province, one person in the Ha Tinh province and one in the Quang Binh province.

The storm reportedly blew off roofs from some 1,700 houses and knocked down over 10,000 trees. Due to damaged power lines, more than 280,000 households were left without electricity.

Noul made a landfall in Vietnam and peaked this past Friday, gradually losing force and eventually turning into a low pressure zone with subsequent heavy rains and flooding.

Reports of massive floods have come from cities of central Vietnam, including Da Nang. The flooding has stretched upon neighboring Laos, Cambodia and Thailand as well.

Noul is already the fifth tropical storm to form in the South China Sea and turn into a hurricane. Vietnamese meteorologists forecast between 11-13 such tropical storms to form throughout 2020, of which at least half is expected to impact Vietnam.