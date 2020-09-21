UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Tropical Storm Noul In Vietnam Rises To 6 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Death Toll From Tropical Storm Noul in Vietnam Rises to 6 - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Six people died and 112 sustained injuries in Vietnam as a result of the Noul tropical storm, Vietnamese newspaper VNExpress reported on Monday, citing the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The latest update on casualties from Vietnam on Sunday stated three deaths.

According to the report, four people have now been confirmed dead in the Thua Thien Hue province, one person in the Ha Tinh province and one in the Quang Binh province.

The storm reportedly blew off roofs from some 1,700 houses and knocked down over 10,000 trees. Due to damaged power lines, more than 280,000 households were left without electricity.

Noul made a landfall in Vietnam and peaked this past Friday, gradually losing force and eventually turning into a low pressure zone with subsequent heavy rains and flooding.

Reports of massive floods have come from cities of central Vietnam, including Da Nang. The flooding has stretched upon neighboring Laos, Cambodia and Thailand as well.

Noul is already the fifth tropical storm to form in the South China Sea and turn into a hurricane. Vietnamese meteorologists forecast between 11-13 such tropical storms to form throughout 2020, of which at least half is expected to impact Vietnam.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Thailand Electricity China Died Ha Tinh Hue Da Nang Cambodia Laos Vietnam Sunday 2020 From Rains

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 September 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed commends UAE Team Emirates’ his ..

10 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de Fr ..

10 hours ago

FAHR issues instruction manual on exposure to peop ..

12 hours ago

ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collabo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.