UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Truck Hitting Barbecue Gathering In Netherlands Reaches 6 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The death toll from an incident in which a truck crashed into a group of people having a barbecue in the south of the Netherlands rose to six, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Sunday, citing police.

On Saturday night, a truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road and crashed into a group of people hosting an outdoor barbecue in the village of Nieuw-Beyerland. Media previously reported that three people had died as a result of the accident.

According to an update from police, the truck run-over killed six people and injured seven, with one sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish national, was arrested. According to the news outlet, the driver was sober at the time of the accident.

More Stories From World

