MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The death toll from November's collapse of the road tunnel that was under construction in the Chinese southwest province of Yunnan has increased to 12 people, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, seven of out 10 hospitalized people are said to be in stable condition.

The collapse occurred on the evening of November 26 in the city of Lincang. Thirteen workers were trapped under the debris. Local authorities said that five people were retrieved, however, four of them died.

Over 700 rescuers joined the search and rescue operations that were now completed, the news agency said, adding that the cause of the collapse is under investigation.