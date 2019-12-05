UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Tunnel Collapse In China's Yunnan Province Rises To 12 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Death Toll From Tunnel Collapse in China's Yunnan Province Rises to 12 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The death toll from November's collapse of the road tunnel that was under construction in the Chinese southwest province of Yunnan has increased to 12 people, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, seven of out 10 hospitalized people are said to be in stable condition.

The collapse occurred on the evening of November 26 in the city of Lincang. Thirteen workers were trapped under the debris. Local authorities said that five people were retrieved, however, four of them died.

Over 700 rescuers joined the search and rescue operations that were now completed, the news agency said, adding that the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Related Topics

China Road Died November Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

2 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

2 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.