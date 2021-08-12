UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises To 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:16 PM

The death toll from severe floods that hit northern Turkey after heavy rainfall has risen to 11, with one person missing, the national disaster relief authority AFAD said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The death toll from severe floods that hit northern Turkey after heavy rainfall has risen to 11, with one person missing, the national disaster relief authority AFAD said on Thursday.

"Ten citizens in Kastamonu and one citizen in Sinop died in the floods.

Search continues for a citizen who disappeared in Bartin," a statement read.

The agency said that 1,307 people had been evacuated to safety by boats and helicopters after floodwaters swept away bridges and damaged roads. Several homes collapsed and hundreds of communities were plunged into darkness.

