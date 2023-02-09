Death Toll From Turkey's Deadly Earthquake Rises To 13,391 - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 06:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The number of people that have been killed in Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake has reached 12,391, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing the authority, that the number of injured is almost 63,000 people.