(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 20,665, while another 80,088 people have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

"According to the latest data in 11 provinces, 20,665 people died as a result of the earthquakes, 80,088 were rescued, 92,697 were evacuated from the disaster zone," the AFAD said in a statement.