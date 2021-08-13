The death toll from Turkey's flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast rose to 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from Turkey's flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast rose to 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.