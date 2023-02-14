Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

(@Abdulla99267510)

The officials say that at least 36,000 people have been killed in Turkiye and more than 4,610 in Syria.

Ankara: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The death toll from last week’s deadly earthquake in Turkiye and Syria has risen to 36,000.

According to officials, at least 36,000 people were killed in Turkiye and more than 4,610 in Syria.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to let the United Nations deliver aid to affected parts of Syria through two more border crossings from Turkiye.