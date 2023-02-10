Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

(@Abdulla99267510)

The World Bank has promised one point seven eight billion dollars to Turkiye in relief and recovery assistance.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) The death toll from the Turkiye-Syria deadly earthquakes has risen to more than 21,000.

According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, at least 17,674 people have been killed in Turkiye while Syrian officials said 3,377 have died in Syria.

Rescue teams are still searching rubble for survivors as freezing cold threaten the lives of thousands of survivors who are now without shelter, water and food.