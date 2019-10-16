UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Rises To 77, Another 10 Missing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has climbed to 77, while 10 people remain unaccounted for, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 74 people had been killed, 15 missing, and over 200 injured.

According to the NHK broadcaster, over 100,000 households still remain without water, and thousands of homes have no electricity. The authorities have not yet announced how soon those utilities would be restored.

The deadly typhoon struck Japan on Saturday, bringing with itself torrential rains and heavy winds, with rivers bursting its banks and causing massive floods across the country.

Chiba prefecture was hit by a tornado.

Hagibis, which is considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history, has also damaged temporary constructions Tokyo has erected as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games, the chief executive officer of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said at a briefing.

